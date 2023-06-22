Chris Paul Trade

CP3 ‘excited' to join Warriors after reported Wizards trade

By Ali Thanawalla

Chris Paul reportedly is headed to the Bay Area, and the future Hall of Fame point guard can't contain his smile.

A few hours after news broke of a reported trade agreement between the Warriors and Washington Wizards that would bring Paul to Golden State for Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins and two future draft picks, the former Dub Nation nemesis spoke to the Charlotte Observer's Scott Fowler.

"Excited," Paul said when asked about the trade to the Warriors. "I got that question, I don't know how many times already, so I'm really excited."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported news of the blockbuster trade, and since then Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes has reported, citing sources, that the Warriors have no intention of waiving Paul.

The plan for now is to have Paul team up with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and presumably Draymond Green, should he re-sign, to chase the 2023-24 NBA championship.

Curry and Paul have ties to their roots in North Carolina, so they are very familiar with each other.

Paul acknowledged to Fowler that he already has spoken to Curry and classified the conversation as "good."

While Paul has started all 1,214 regular-season NBA games that he has played in, it's very likely that he will come off the bench for the Warriors.

Asked about his role with the Warriors, Paul had a simple answer.

"To help us win games," Paul told Fowler.

The Warriors spent the last decade-plus trying to prevent Paul from winning an NBA championship, but now he will look to help them winning their fifth title in 10 seasons.

