Crews battle 4-alarm fire at Oakland lumber yard

Firefighters were battling a four-alarm blaze at a lumber yard in East Oakland, the fire department said Sunday night.

According to Oakland Fire’s post on social media site X, crews responded to Economy Lumber on the 700 block of High Street shortly before 8 p.m. By 8:25 p.m., a fourth alarm was called.

People are asked to avoid the area, especially vehicles near Interstate Highway 880 near High Street, according to Oakland fire. The fire department also suggests residents in the area keep windows and doors shut to prevent smoke from entering homes.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Update 2) Incident Commander has requested a 4th ALARM for 700 High Street incident.



Area residents should close doors and windows to prevent smoke exposure. Rail traffic stopped in both directions. https://t.co/2CZ5kLLUsn pic.twitter.com/FTCQl6OUbG — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) May 27, 2024

This story is developing. Check back for updates.