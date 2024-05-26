Crews battle 4-alarm fire at Oakland lumber yard

Firefighters were battling a four-alarm blaze at a lumber yard in East Oakland, the fire department said Sunday night.
According to Oakland Fire’s post on social media site X, crews responded to Economy Lumber on the 700 block of High Street shortly before 8 p.m. By 8:25 p.m., a fourth alarm was called.
People are asked to avoid the area, especially vehicles near Interstate Highway 880 near High Street, according to Oakland fire. The fire department also suggests residents in the area keep windows and doors shut to prevent smoke from entering homes.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
