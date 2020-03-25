6 Bay Area Counties Extend School Closures Through May 1

Health officers and superintendents in six Bay Area counties announced an extension Wednesday of the region's school closure through May 1 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The closure extension will affect schools overseen by the Alameda County Office of Education, Contra Costa County Office of Education, Marin County Office of Education, San Francisco Unified School District, San Mateo County Office of Education and the Santa Clara County Office of Education.

The extension is intended to build on the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order issued March 16 to contain the virus' spread. Gov. Gavin Newsom has warned that the statewide shelter-in-place order could also last into the summer.

"We will continue to take all necessary steps to prepare schools for reopening," said Santa Clara County Office of Education Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan. "Meanwhile, it is absolutely crucial that we work together to slow the spread of (coronavirus), by adhering to the shelter-in-place orders and continuing to support learning at home."

Officials in the counties also reminded residents to engage in risk-reduction and wellness practices such as washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing, avoiding handshakes and touching of the face and exercising regularly.