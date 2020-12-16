All Bay Area Counties Now Under State's Regional Stay-at-Home Order

The Bay Area region as a whole on Wednesday dropped below 15% remaining ICU capacity and will be under the state's stay-at-home order effective just before midnight Thursday.

The order will stay in effect for at least three weeks, according to the state.

California figures show the Bay Area on Wednesday had 12.9% ICU bed availability.

Most Bay Area counties enacted the stay-at-home early, with Sonoma County implementing the order last week.

The following counties in the Bay Area region will now have to implement the stay-at-home order:

Napa

Santa Cruz

San Mateo

Solano

For a full breakdown of the stay-at-home order click here.