BART Board Votes to End Mask Mandate on Oct. 1

More than two years after the pandemic began, California is easing guidelines around masks starting Friday. Now, BART will be doing the same.

BART's board of directors voted Thursday night to end the mask mandate on Oct.1.

BART is one of the only Bay Area transit agencies that was still requiring masks on trains.

Passengers NBC Bay Area spoke to Thursday had mixed feelings about wearing masks.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I would prefer to still keep them on in any crowded area,” said Union City resident Mahnoor Azfar.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF gave his thoughts on this.

“My number one recommendation for riders is flexibility when the going is good, we celebrate and when it’s not so good we take additional protections,” he said.

Jessica Aguirre talks with Dr. Peter Chin-Hong on the mask mandate in the video above.