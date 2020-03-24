Bay Area Coronavirus Death Toll Up to 21

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the Bay Area increased to 21 Tuesday.

Santa Clara County added additional deaths and infections from the novel coronavirus to its rising counts of each.

The updated numbers were 16 deaths and 375 infected by Tuesday morning, with 125 patients infected with the COVID-19 virus being hospitalized. There were 321 cases and 13 deaths in the previous update from the county.

County Executive Jeff Smith estimated that up to 10,000 people in the county could be infected, and mentioned that the county believes many more individuals that are not presently sick could be infected.

The county also said that as of Monday, it had tested just 647 individuals in its public health labs. The county is also only presently capable of running a maximum of 100 tests per day without commercial lab help.

The Alameda County Public Health Department on Tuesday reported the county's second death caused by the novel coronavirus.

County health officials didn't disclose any details about the death of the second COVID-19 victim.

The county reported its first coronavirus-related death on Monday and said the person was elderly and had underlying conditions that placed them at greater risk of serious illness.

Health officials said Alameda County now has 135 coronavirus cases, an increase of 23 from the total of 112 cases reported on Monday.