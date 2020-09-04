reopening the bay area

Bay Area Counties Ease Coronavirus Restrictions

“Take a look at our staff,” said Sean O’Tool, owner of downtown Napa restaurant Torc. “They are wearing gloves, they probably change them 50 times a day.”

With COVID safety precautions in mind, businesses are starting to open all over the Bay Area.

Napa County restaurants were given the go-ahead to start serving customers inside on Monday, as long as tables are six feet apart and customers wear masks.

Other local restaurant owners just hope they don’t have to shut down again.

“We’re fortunate to have a patio,” said Bettina Aroas, owner of Angele Restaurant and Bar in Napa. “We’re blessed we can open up a little indoors. We’re hoping we don’t have to close down again.”

In the East Bay, Alameda County hair salons are getting a break after the pandemic shut the industry down for six months – starting Friday, customers can enjoy indoor services.

Salon owner Brian Tran can’t wait.

“We were the first one to lock down and the last one to open,” Tran said.

Meanwhile, South Bay card rooms and casinos are preparing to reopen with outdoor operations.

