Bay Area Woman Faces COVID-19 Testing, Govt. Monitoring Upon Landing in China

Christina Fang, a Bay Area native who has been working abroad in China for nearly a year, returned to Shanghai Friday after evacuating to California amid the spread of COVID-19. Upon landing in Shanghai, Fang was subjected to several temperature checks at the airport and then bussed to a facility to be tested for the coronavirus.

“They had reconfigured an old gym facility and they organized it to different sections … with lawn chairs,” Fang said. “Then, they told us we would be swab tested immediately.”

Fang, who tested negative, was required to wait at the facility for about 6 hours while her test results were being processed. The Chinese government then transported Fang to her home in Shanghai, where she must now remain under a 14-day quarantine.

“You’re not to leave the doors of the apartment,” Fang said. “I was given a thermometer and I need to take my temperature twice a day and send the results to a medical provider.”

The coronavirus has claimed at least 3,253 lives in China, according to the World Health Organization. More than 81,000 people have been infected in the country. The communist nation is taking unprecedented measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, including increased government monitoring.

Fang said Chinese officials informed her they would be conducting surveillance of her home to ensure she adheres to the quarantine.

“They are going to install a remote-control camera, that they are going to install tomorrow that monitors my door,” Fang said. “My impression is it’s taken very seriously here.”