Community Lends a Helping Hand for Those in Need This Thanksgiving

For the last few days, we’ve seen the food lines stretch for miles and people waiting for hours to get free food. On Thanksgiving day, even more challenges and more community spirit to lend a helping hand.

Volunteers at St. Vincent DePaul served up turkey with all the fixings, but because of the pandemic, they must do things differently this year.

“If this were last year you wouldn’t be able to stand here it was so packed we’d have family sitting at all the tables,” said Stephen Krank.

Instead of gathering inside the dining hall, clients lined up outside to grab a meal bagged up to-go and a warm pair of socks. Some ate outside while others were taking it back to their campsites or homes.

“Very grateful for the meal, grateful I’m alive today, grateful I was able to wake up today,” said Skylara Gresko.

At St Anthony's in Oakley, volunteers spent the entire morning cooking a feast. But they are taking things a step further, they’re delivering the warm meals to homeless camps in Antioch.

“Today we’re going out to feed those experiencing homelessness we felt it was really important to do it on Thanksgiving day considering many places are closed,” said volunteer Lizette Avalos.

Whether it’s serving those in need or feeding our own families, keeping everyone’s safe is the name of the game this year.

Fatima Neal-Epes is hosting a drive-by Thanksgiving at her home in Solano County. Her family members are stopping by to get a plate of food made with love.

“Given the circumstances we can still give thanks, appreciate one another even if we’re not together,” said Neal-Epes.

While Thanksgiving isn’t quite the same, folks say they’re more grateful than ever for their health and their families.