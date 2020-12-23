COVID-19 Case Threatens to Cancel Meals for Those in Need

A COVID-19 case at a South Bay non-profit threatened to cancel Christmas meals for hundreds of unhoused people.

For 60 years, City Team of San Jose has been serving hot meals to those in need on Christmas Day. But after a positive COVID-19 case closed the kitchen, they had to get creative.

City Team is now partnering with a company that doesn’t traditionally do non-profit work. Moveable is a San Jose-based event company that normally connects local food trucks with festivals and corporate parties that need catering.

But the pandemic has stopped that kind of business, so the company is pairing City Team with local mom and pop food trucks who will make the Christmas meals.

It’s a win for everyone. City Team won’t have to cancel Christmas dinner, and the food trucks get a chance to make up lost revenue.

“They contacted us yesterday, we’re serving on Christmas Day,” said a Moveable employee. “We’re going to have the menu finalized today. It’s pretty quick. This is what we do.”

City Team typically provides about 500 meals on Christmas Day. This year, City Team needs a lot more help than usual to make this a reality.

Each food truck meal will cost around $12, so they’re asking for donations. To help, head to City Team’s website.