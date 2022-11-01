San Francisco Resident on What It's Like Living With Long COVID

There's a good chance you've had COVID and there's a good chance you were out of commission for a few days. But eventually, the fever, headache and chills go away.

Well, that's not the case for everyone. Millions of Americans are suffering from lingering symptoms.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows 16 million Americans have long COVID and as many as 4 million are missing work because of it.

Long COVID can take many forms. Some symptoms include chronic fatigue and tiredness, along with brain fog.

It can also make it difficult to breathe and cause chest, joint and stomach pains.

There’s a growing community of doctors and patients who said officials are not doing a good job of warning people about long COVID.

Among them, San Francisco resident Charlie McCone who initially got COVID in March of 2020 -- at the beginning of the pandemic.

It's never gone away and it's changed his life.

For two years, he’s taken to Twitter to share his experience and to criticize public health leaders who he says are dropping the ball.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to McCone Tuesday about how his life has changed since COVID.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.