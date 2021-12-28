Omicron: San Francisco's Test Positivity Rate ‘Way, Way Up'

The latest data from UCSF indicates that one in 14 San Franciscans would test positive for COVID-19 right now if everyone was tested.

The steep climb in cases around the country and in the city has many worried.

Some San Francisco businesses have made a choice to minimize risk at the expense of profits.

The Moby Dick Bar in San Francisco's Castro would usually be brimming with people on a typical New Year's Eve, but this year doors will be locked and the bar empty.

"It's upsetting, but it's not upsetting enough to decide we have to forgo being safe," said Scot Riffe, Moby Dick Bar co-owner.

With Omicron spreading and an employee testing positive, bar owners have opted to shut down just before Christmas with no plans to reopen until after New Years.

"No matter how safe we are, it doesn't mean other people are safe or being safe outside of our bar," Riffe said.

Even though San Francisco's population is highly vaccinated, cases are rising.

"That test positivity rate has gone way, way up," said Dr. Bob Wachter, UCSF Department of Medicine chair.

While some city businesses are opting to shut their doors on New Year's Eve, others are trying their best to make it work safely.

"I added a HEPA filter in the middle of the restaurant," said Porter Anthony, a general manager for Harvey's, a San Francisco bar and restaurant.

Anthony said Harvey's recently reopened after having to shut down for a few days due to employees testing positive for COVID. Harvey's will continue to stay open only if all staff continues to test negative, Anthony said.

"We're sort of shooting from the hip and trying to stay safe as we can," Anthony said, adding he has been running around the Castro in search of COVID-19 tests for his staff.

Meanwhile, San Francisco on Tuesday announced the city's much anticipated New Year's fireworks show will be cancelled.

Wachter said he understands people are eager to celebrate the new year, but at the end of the day he recommends exercising more caution -- at least until Omicron subsides.

"If your goal is to try and not get COVID, you really can't do an indoor gathering, particularly without testing and feel comfortable its completely safe," Wachter said.