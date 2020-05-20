Pandemic Resources: Help for Surviving the Coronavirus Economy

Millions of Californians have lost their jobs and income in the wake of the pandemic. The good news: help is a click away.
Below, we've compiled a list of resources aimed at assisting Bay Area families and individuals who could use a hand.
UNEMPLOYMENT AND JOB SEARCH
- Employment Development Department: file an unemployment claim
- Unofficial California Unemployment Help Facebook group
- CalJOBS job listings board
- OnwardCA job listings board
FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
- California financial help resources
- CalFresh (food stamps)
- Medi-Cal (health insurance)
- California Public Utilities Commission: help with utility bills
- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: mortgage, rent, and housing help
- CFPB student loan assistance
HELP WITH LOANS/CREDIT CARDS
If you don't see your bank, card issuer, or lender listed here, try contacting it directly with the number on your latest bill or invoice.
RENT/EVICTIONS
- Bay Legal
- California Courts Guide to Evictions and Housing
CONSUMER COMPLAINTS
- California Attorney General: report price gouging
- Department of Transportation: report airline problems
- FTC: report scams and rip-offs related to the pandemic
- FBI: report financial losses to scams
YOUR MONEY
- Free credit report, available once per week: https://www.annualcreditreport.com/
- Federal coronavirus resources: https://www.usa.gov/coronavirus and https://www.coronavirus.gov/