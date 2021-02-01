Parents, Students Happy to Return to School in Los Gatos

It was a hectic, yet joyful day at Blossom Hill Elementary School in Los Gatos as students returned to their classroom after nearly 11 months of distance learning.

Similar to the very first day of school, there were hugs, laughter and even some tears as students saw classmates and teachers again.

Despite having a long way to go in the school year and having to follow various coronavirus regulations, parents and students are happy that kids get back to some normalcy.

At Blossom Hill Elementary, 300 out of 500 students came back to the classroom while others decided to continue distance learning from home or will return later.

"We're over the moon, we're so happy to be here" said school principal Lisa Reynolds. "We're starting K-12, kinder, first and second (grade) and next Monday, third, fourth and fifth (grade)."

Parents such as Dana Green had no concerns about their children returning to school.

“I wasn’t worried about anything. We had a COVID test at the school," she said. "Very well organized. Last week both my children were negative. We were just very excited this morning."

Green's daughter, Remy, said the difference was that they now have to wear masks.

Wearing a mask is just one of several changes - including temperature checks and social distancing rules.

Parents and students at school say its a good change to be back and have noticed a positive change in attitude.

"It is a big thing," said parent Kinga Parle. "When the kid is not happy, the parents are not happy."