coronavirus

Quarantine Fatigue Starting for Some Bay Area Residents

Six Bay Area counties, along with the City of Berkeley, said they will announce a quarantine extension -- with some easing -- within the next few days.

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

We're doing better, but we're not there yet.

That's the message from both Bay Area health officials and the governor of California.

Six Bay Area counties, along with the City of Berkeley, said they will announce a quarantine extension -- with some easing -- within the next few days.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

So what should Bay Area residents expect?

Sheltering at home for at least through May will likely be required, meaning lines at essential businesses like Safeway will continue to be long. But some residents said it is becoming harder with each week to shelter in place.

Norma Flores said she and her family are feeling quarantine fatigue.

Gov. Newsom said during his Monday briefing now is not the time to step backward by getting too close at the beach.

"This virus doesn't take the weekends off," Newsom said. "This virus doesn't go home because it's a beautiful sunny day."

Officials said they plan to let residents know exactly what will be eased later this week.

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Newsom: State Exploring More Aggressive Shelter Order Enforcement

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us