Quarantine Fatigue Starting for Some Bay Area Residents

We're doing better, but we're not there yet.

That's the message from both Bay Area health officials and the governor of California.

Six Bay Area counties, along with the City of Berkeley, said they will announce a quarantine extension -- with some easing -- within the next few days.

So what should Bay Area residents expect?

Sheltering at home for at least through May will likely be required, meaning lines at essential businesses like Safeway will continue to be long. But some residents said it is becoming harder with each week to shelter in place.

Norma Flores said she and her family are feeling quarantine fatigue.

Gov. Newsom said during his Monday briefing now is not the time to step backward by getting too close at the beach.

"This virus doesn't take the weekends off," Newsom said. "This virus doesn't go home because it's a beautiful sunny day."

Officials said they plan to let residents know exactly what will be eased later this week.