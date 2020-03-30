Safeway Worker in San Jose Tests Positive for COVID-19

Safeway confirms a worker at one of its San Jose stores has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The employee last worked at the store — located on the corner of Branham Lane and Snell Avenue — on March 24.

As soon as Safeway learned about the employee testing positive, the deep cleaning began.

In a statement, the company said, "In an abundance of caution, we conducted a thorough cleaning and disinfection with guidance from third-party sanitation experts. The store will remain open and we will continue to follow an enhanced cleaning and disinfection process in every department.”

To protect both employees and customers, Safeway has installed Plexiglas at checkouts, constantly disinfects high touchpoint areas, including the checkout conveyor belt, and is reminding shoppers about social distancing.

Safeway did not provide a response when asked if additional employees are now quarantined.