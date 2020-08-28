San Francisco to Allow Some Businesses to Reopen Outdoor Services

Businesses offering outdoor personal services have been given the green light to reopen in San Francisco starting Tuesday, Mayor London Breed said.

Nail and hair salons will be able to resume services outdoors starting Tuesday, while gyms and fitness centers can reopen with outdoor operations starting Sept. 9.

Here's a list of outdoor personal services city officials said can reopen:

haircuts

barber services

massages

nail services

Breed and San Francisco Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax during a Friday briefing said once the city has been removed from the state's COVID-19 watch list, top priorities for reopening will include classrooms and other outdoor activities.

“All businesses in San Francisco are struggling, and while many have been able to reopen with modifications in place, providers of personal services like hair salons, barber shops and massage establishments have remained shuttered. This has created a huge financial challenge for their owners and employees, and I am so glad that those businesses will soon be able to reopen for outdoor service,” Breed said in a statement. “We know it won’t be seamless to operate outdoors, but we stand ready to support with programs like Shared Spaces and health and safety guidance so that people can get back to work while also protecting themselves and their clients.”