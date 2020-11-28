Changes in Store Capacity, Sports and Travel in Santa Clara County Due to COVID-19

Santa Clara County health officials held a press conference Saturday afternoon to announce new changes to existing directives to stop the spread of coronavirus.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, reaching records in both highest single-day confirmed cases and COVID-19 related hospitalizations, the county has decided to limit capacity inside businesses, reducing the size of outdoor gatherings and discourage leisure and non-essential travel.

The newest and more strict change to the health protocols is a mandatory directive on travel, which strongly discourages leisure and non-essential travel, and requires persons entering the county to quarantine for 14 days upon return from travel of more than 150 miles.

BREAKING: County of Santa Clara Public Health Department Announces Revisions to the Health Officer’s Mandatory Directives Amid Steeply Rising Cases and Hospitalizations: https://t.co/ym0GwO1eXJ pic.twitter.com/iA4u0nsxpA — Santa Clara County (@SCCgov) November 28, 2020

Changes will go in effect Monday, Nov. 30 at midnight and will last through Dec. 21 at 5 a.m. unless extended.

“I am gravely concerned by the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody. “The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in our county has doubled in just the past couple of weeks, and we are at risk of exceeding our hospital capacity very soon if current trends continue."

For a more detailed look on restrictions in the county, take a look at the list below: