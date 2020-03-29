coronavirus

Santa Clara County Volunteers Sought to Bring Groceries to Seniors During Shelter in Place

By Bay City News

Santa Clara County Helping Hands called on healthy residents Friday to volunteer to bring meals and prescriptions to local seniors and people who are immunocompromised during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The organization pairs healthy volunteers with a low risk of spreading the virus with people in high-risk demographics, offering seniors and immunocompromised people access to necessities like groceries and medications. Volunteers are also encouraged to have regular virtual check-ins with their match.

All volunteers and people seeking help through the Helping Hands initiative are required to practice strict social distancing and cleanliness standards to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Local

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Sunnyvale Energy Company Shifting Gears to Repair Ventilators

coronavirus 2 hours ago

UCSF Medical Center Adopts Universal Mask Rule

Information on sanitation standards and how to volunteer or sign up to receive help through the initiative can be found at scchelpinghands.com.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSanta Clara CountyVolunteershelping hands
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us