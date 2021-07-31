South Bay Residents Get Vaccinated as COVID-19 Cases Rise

As the number of COVID-19 cases climbs in Santa Clara County and more people are diagnosed with the delta variant, doctors say it’s important to get more people vaccinated.

On Saturday, COVID-19 vaccines were waiting for the arms of many people who were hesitant to get a shot until now.

People like Juan Carlos Cortes who admitted Saturday that he waited for months because he wanted to see if others reported adverse reactions.

Now, he feels confident about getting the vaccine.

“I think it’s important for me and my family,” he said.

He joined 36 others, who received a vaccine at the Campbell Methodist Church Saturday.

A few miles away at the Food Maxx parking lot in San Jose, 244 people received shots.

Some people who talked to NBC Bay Area’s Marianne Favro Saturday said that the climbing cases of the delta variant prompted them to finally get vaccinated.

A total of 345 cases of the delta and delta plus variants have been reported in Santa Clara County, a jump of nearly 200 cases from the previous week.

Pradnya Nigade is all too familiar with the delta variant she was hospitalized with it in India.

“It was awful,” she said. “I was admitted to the hospital for 8 days and while i didn't need to have oxygen, I did have heavy medications.”

Because Nigade had the coronavirus, she said doctors told her she’d have to wait 90 days before getting a vaccine.

“This is day 91 actually. I couldn’t wait to get vaccinated,” she said.