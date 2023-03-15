UCSF Doctor Believes Next Pandemic Will Be Tougher to Fight

It's been three years since the COVID-19 lockdown, and one prominent Bay Area doctor is warning the next pandemic will be tougher to fight.

Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of UCSF's Department of Medicine, believes the 2020 lockdown and subsequent mandates helped save hundreds of thousands of lives. But in the event of another pandemic in the near future, he fears there would be much more pushback on those rules.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.