Steph Curry, Other Warriors Join Hundreds in Oakland March

By Brendan Weber

Stephen and Ayesha Curry participate in a march for George Floyd in Oakland.
NBC Bay Area

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, his wife Ayesha and other Warriors players joined hundreds of demonstrators Wednesday near Lake Merritt in Oakland for a march and rally in the name of George Floyd and other black people who died at the hands of police.

While calling for an end to police brutality as they marched on city streets, demonstrators shouted the names of Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March. They held their hands up and chanted, "hands up, don't shoot." At one point, they dropped to a knee in an intersection.

NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, an Oakland native, organized the event. Star guard Klay Thompson was also in attendance.

"Don't matter the color of your skin, where you're from, how much money you got, your education — it don't matter," Toscano-Anderson could be heard saying in a video posted on Twitter by the Warriors. "We all human beings. We all here for the same purpose. Not just for black people. Right now, it's about black people, but for humanity, there's people all over the world being oppressed. We're just trying to take a step in the right direction and start something."

In an Instagram post following Floyd's in-custody death in Minneapolis, Stephen Curry wrote, in part, "I’ve seen a lot of people speak up and try to articulate how fed up and angry they are. All good and well but it’s the same same same reality we live in. George Floyd. George Floyd. George has a family. George didn’t deserve to die. George pleaded for help and was just straight up ignored, which speaks loud and clear that his black life didn’t matter. George was murdered. George wasn’t human to that cop that slowly and purposefully took his life away."

Three more former Minneapolis police officers were charged Wednesday in the fatal arrest of Floyd less than a week after another ex-officer was arrested on murder and manslaughter charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

