Air Quality

Bay Area sees slight improvement overall in air quality, annual report shows

Santa Clara County receives failing grade along with eight other California counties

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bay Area's air quality received mixed grades and a slight improvement overall in the American Lung Association's annual State of the Air report.

The report ranks the San Jose–San Francisco–Oakland region as the seventh most polluted by daily particulate matter, the fifth most polluted by annual particulate matter and the 13th most polluted by ozone.

Santa Clara County was among nine counties in California to receive failing grades from the report.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.

