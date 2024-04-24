Bay Area sees slight improvement overall in air quality, annual report shows

The Bay Area's air quality received mixed grades and a slight improvement overall in the American Lung Association's annual State of the Air report.

The report ranks the San Jose–San Francisco–Oakland region as the seventh most polluted by daily particulate matter, the fifth most polluted by annual particulate matter and the 13th most polluted by ozone.

Santa Clara County was among nine counties in California to receive failing grades from the report.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.