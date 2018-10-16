San Francisco Makes TripAdvisor's Top 10 U.S. Pizza Cities

Good news for Bay Area pizza lovers — San Francisco has made TripAdvisor’s list of the top 10 pizza restaurants in the country.

The City by the Bay came in at fourth place — the top rated pizzeria? Tony's Pizza Napoletana in North Beach.

TripAdvisor’s list of the Top 10 Pizza Restaurants in the U.S. is based on the reviews and opinions of TripAdvisor diners, which takes into account “the quality and quantity of reviews and great pizza reviews, with more weight to reviews received in the past year,” TripAdvisor said. Featured restaurants have a minimum of 4.5 out of 5 bubbles, 500 reviews and 15 locations or fewer as of Sept. 2018.

Take a look at the full list:

1. New York City, New York

• Top-rated pizzeria: Bleecker Street Pizza

2. Chicago, Illinois

• Top-rated pizzeria: Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

3. Las Vegas, Nevada

• Top-rated pizzeria: Pizza Rock

4. San Francisco, California

• Top-rated pizzeria: Tony's Pizza Napoletana

5. Orlando, Florida

• Top-rated pizzeria: Red Oven Pizza Bakery

6. Seattle, Washington

• Top-rated pizzeria: Serious Pie

7. Boston, Massachusetts

• Top-rated pizzeria: Regina Pizzeria

8. San Diego, California

• Top-rated pizzeria: Filippi's Pizza Grotto

9. Atlanta, Georgia

• Top-rated pizzeria: Antico Pizza Napoletana

10. Washington, D.C.

• Top-rated pizzeria: Pi Pizzeria