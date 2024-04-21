1 arrested after San Francisco stabbing leaves man injured

Officers arrested one man on suspicion of a stabbing in San Francisco that left a person injured Sunday afternoon, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department said it responded to what it described as a “place of worship” on the 600 block of Filbert Street at around 12:54 p.m.

Officers found one man who had been stabbed. He was later taken to the hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”

With the assistance of witnesses, investigators located a man they suspected of carrying out the stabbing and arrested him.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to reach out to 415-575-4444.