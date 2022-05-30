1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Hang-Gliding Accident at Ed R. Levin County Park in Milpitas

One person died and another person was transported to a hospital Monday after a hang-gliding accident at Ed R. Levin County Park in Milpitas, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said.

The accident was reported at about noon, according to the sheriff's office.

The person who died, identified only as a male, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. The person who was taken to a hospital was identified as a female. Her condition wasn't immediately known.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.