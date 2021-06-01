Marin City

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Marin City Shooting

By Bay City News

A shooting in Marin City on Sunday evening left a 63-year-old man dead and another person injured, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Reports of gunshots came in at 5:38 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Drake Avenue and witnesses reported seeing someone lying on the ground in the area.

Deputies arrived and found the two victims, who were both taken to a hospital where Bradley Charles VanDyke succumbed to his injuries. The second victim is expected to survive, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators found multiple shell casings at the scene but have not released any suspect information related to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Zebb at j_zebb@marinsheriff.org or by calling Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS

