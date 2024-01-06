1 dead after crash on I-680 in Concord

A crash on southbound Interstate 680 in Concord Friday night left one person dead, according to California Highway Patrol.

It’s unclear exactly when the crash happened, but CHP said someone reported it at 9:52 p.m. as being near Concord Avenue.

Investigators believe it started when an SUV traveling southbound hit a concrete center divide and remained in a traffic lane. At some point after, a truck was unable to avoid the SUV and collided with it.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

CHP said a third car was also involved in the crash, but did not specify how.

The SUV’s driver died at the scene, according to CHP. The SUV’s passenger, the driver of the truck and the third car’s driver were all reported as uninjured.

CHP is investigating the crash and asks anyone who saw the crash or the events leading to it to reach out at 925-646-4980.