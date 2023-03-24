1 Dead Following Crash in San Jose

One person was killed following a crash in San Jose Friday, police said.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Moorpark Avenue.

Officials said the driver lost control of their Toyota, smashed into a tree and burst into flames.

CHP told NBC Bay Area the driver was trapped under the car. The driver died.

Police are still investigating what made the driver lose control of the vehicle.