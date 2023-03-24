San Jose

1 Dead Following Crash in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed following a crash in San Jose Friday, police said.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Moorpark Avenue.

Officials said the driver lost control of their Toyota, smashed into a tree and burst into flames.

CHP told NBC Bay Area the driver was trapped under the car. The driver died.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police are still investigating what made the driver lose control of the vehicle.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us