1 Dead in Oakland Double Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

Oakland police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the Fruitvale neighborhood Sunday.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. near east 18th Street and 40th Avenue.

Police said they found two shooting victims after responding to shot-spotter activity in the area.

Officers provided medical attention until paramedics relieved them and rushed the two to the hospital.

Police said that one of the victims died and the other victim was in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police are not releasing more information at this time.

