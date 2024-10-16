1 dead following stolen car crash in Richmond

Police are investigating a deadly crash in Richmond.

The incident happened on Canal Boulevard in Richmond. Police said a 14-year-old girl was found dead at the scene, ejected from the car and her 11-year-old sister critically injured. Police said they later located two 15-year-old boys who fled from the car.

“At this point the issue is, we don’t know who was driving. So, we have all of the occupants pointing fingers at each other, indicating someone else was driving,” said Lt. Donald Patchin with the Richmond Police Department.

According to Richmond police, the Infinity was reported stolen from San Pablo on Saturday. Police added that it appeared the car had been involved in sideshow activity prior to the crash.

“Initial reports indicate the vehicle was probably in our city participating in a sideshow just prior to this. And it shows how quickly that type of activity can turn deadly,” Patchin said.

“I think it’s tragic and sadly it’s something a lot of people that live in the area knew is going to happen sooner or later, because people speed regularly in this area,” said Andrew Butt.

Butt said that he witnessed the mangled car being towed away. He added that the sideshow and reckless driving is practically a nightly occurrence in the area and something needs to change.

Tomás Lopez came out to the site to bring flowers. He says he was close to one of the victims, a girl he says attended Richmond High School

“I feel bad because she was my best friend,” he said.

Police said that once they determine who was driving the car, possible manslaughter and stolen vehicle charges may be filed.