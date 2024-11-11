13 people displaced following residential fire in Oakland

Firefighters have brought a fire in Oakland that displaced 12 adults and one child Sunday under control, the fire department said on social media.

About 40 firefighters battled the residential fire, which originated at 2352 E 17th St., fire officials clarified Sunday afternoon. The fire department had earlier reported it as originating in the 1500 block of 25th Avenue.

The incident was placed under control at 1:04 p.m., the fire department said. The original call for service came in at 11:43 a.m., according to the fire department.

The Red Cross will assist the people who were displaced, according to the fire department.