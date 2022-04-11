15-Year-Old Girl Dies After Shooting in Oakland

A child who was shot Saturday and later died was one of four shooting victims in as many days in Oakland, police said Monday.

The girl was shot just after 7 p.m. in the 2900 block of 68th Avenue. She was taken to a hospital where she died, according to police.

Police said they are not releasing the girl's name yet. Barry Donelan, president of the union representing Oakland police officers, said the girl was 15 years old. Police would not confirm that.

Two men were shot just minutes apart in separate parts of Oakland on Thursday night. Both men died.

On Wednesday night, a person was killed in a shooting on the shores of Lake Merritt, along Lakeshore Avenue where several others have been shot recently.

Police said they are investigating the fatal shooting of the girl, and anyone with information is asked to please call the homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.