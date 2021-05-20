$150K in Handbags Stolen in Grab-and-Run Robbery at Palo Alto Neiman Marcus

Handbags valued at more than $150,000 were stolen in a "coordinated" grab-and-run theft Wednesday afternoon from the Neiman Marcus store at Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto police said.

Police in an advisory said at least 10 people, five males and five females, entered the store at 180 El Camino Real after noon and "grabbed 43 handbags, some of which they physically ripped off security cables (causing some glass in display cabinets to shatter)."

They then fled in three vehicles -- described as a white Ford Mustang, a dark blue Infiniti four-door sedan, and a white Infiniti four-door sedan -- before officers arrived. Police believe at least two more people acted as getaway drivers.

All of the suspects were wearing face coverings and hooded items of clothing, according to witness descriptions, police said. Police released images of some of the robbers captured on surveillance video.

An initial call to police reported someone with a gun in the store, but investigators believe the sound of display case glass being shattered was mistaken for gunshots.

The theft is under investigation and neighboring jurisdictions are being contacted to determine if there are similar cases involving the suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to 650-383-8984.