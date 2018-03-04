1906 Film of San Francisco After Quake Found at Flea Market

(Left Photo) A man photographs the ruins of a building block in front of the remains of City Hall near Market and Seventh Streets after the Great Earthquake in San Francisco, California. The city hall which took 27 years to build at an estimated cost of $6 million, crumbled in less than 30 seconds during the quake. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Right Photo) A view of the new San Francisco City Hall from Market Street near Seventh Street March 25, 2006 in San Francisco.

A newspaper says a long-lost film reel with nine minutes of footage capturing San Francisco two weeks after the deadly 1906 earthquake surfaced at a flea market in the city.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday that the rare find portrays the city's post-quake devastation, including City Hall with its dome nearly destroyed.

The so called "great quake" and ensuing fire on April 18, 1906 killed thousands.

The newspaper says the nitrate film reel was shot by early filmmakers the Miles Brothers. The footage is a bookend to their most famous work ``A Trip Down Market Street,'' a 13-minute silent film shot from a cable car days before the earthquake.

The public will be able to view the film April 14 at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum in Fremont.