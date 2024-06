Crews are battling a two-alarm structure fire in San Pablo.

The incident is taking place in the 5000 block of Montoya Avenue.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is asking the public to avoid the area of Montoya and San Pablo avenues.

Confire crews are on scene of a 2 alarm structure fire in San Pablo. Citizens should avoid the area of Montoya Avenue and San Pablo Avenue pic.twitter.com/l5id7fhCG4 — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 9, 2024

This story is developing. Check back for updates.