2 Children Injured After Being Hit by Car in Oakley: Police

Oakley police are investigating the cause of the collision

By Bay City News

Oakley police are investigating after two children were struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon, requiring one to be flown to the hospital by helicopter, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

The accident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. on Portsmouth Street in Oakley, where police and fire units located the injured children and requested medical units.

A landing spot was set up at Nunn-Wilson Family Park, where a 4-year-old girl with a head injury was taken by helicopter to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital - Oakland.

A 6-year-old girl with minor injuries was taken by ambulance to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch.

Oakley police are investigating the cause of the collision, officials said.

