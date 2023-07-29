2 killed, 2 injured by apparent wrong-way crash in Los Altos, CHP says

Two people were killed and two were injured in an overnight crash on Interstate 280 in Los Altos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the apparent wrong-way collision happened around 1:15 a.m. near El Monte Road. A car was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it hit another vehicle head-on, according to the agency.

Both of those killed were in the wrong-way car, while the two in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital, investigators said. There is currently no word on their condition.