2 of 3 Mass Vaccination Sites Close in Marin County

Two of Marin County's three stationary mass vaccination sites closed Friday as the number of fully immunized people in the county continues to rise.

The two sites are in San Rafael, at the Marin County Fairgrounds and the Marin Health and Wellness Center in the city's Canal neighborhood, respectively. They have delivered a combined nearly 120,000 doses since opening in December 2020.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"The vaccination numbers speak for themselves. What is behind those numbers is even more inspiring-- the stamina, dedication, and countless extra hours from all of our partners providing vaccinations," said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin's Public Health Officer. "We're also grateful to those who came in for vaccinations, because each dose brings us closer to the end of this pandemic," Willis added.

Staffing from the two sites will be transitioned to support mobile vaccination clinics that are scheduled to continue through the summer. In areas where mass vaccination sites are closing, there will still be multiple vaccine providers nearby that will continue to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

People can visit the Vaccine Finder online at https://coronavirus.marinhhs.org/vaccine to identify a drop-in site or to schedule an appointment.

Alternatively, people can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at (833) 422-4255 to get help making a vaccination appointment. Language assistance is available.