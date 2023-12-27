2 people rescued in SF's Glen Canyon Park after vehicle slides down hill

Two people were rescued after their car flipped over and slid down a steep embankment in San Francisco on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The first 911 call came in to first responders at about 2:45 p.m., SFFD said. A hiker in Glen Canyon Park reported seeing a vehicle slide down a hill.

Rescue arrived and discovered a vehicle that had slid about 100 feet down an embankment. Crews carried out a technical rescue, which involved ropes and clearing brush, and two adults with minor injuries were taken to the hospital, the Fire Department said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The rescue operation briefly shut down one lane of O'Shaughnessy Boulevard.

The driver of the car reportedly hit the curb and the vehicle rolled once, then slid down the hill, the Fire Department said. The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the crash.