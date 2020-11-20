San Francisco

5 Injured in Three-Alarm High-Rise Fire in SF

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Five people were injured early Friday morning in a three-alarm fire at a San Francisco high rise in the Financial District, according to the fire department.

The fire broke out on the 11th floor at 440 Davis Court, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The incident was first reported at around 1:30 a.m. It was contained by about 4:15 a.m., fire officials said.

At least 23 units, including the entire 11th floor, were affected by the flames, the fire department said. It was not immediately clear how many people were displaced.

The fire department reported at 2:23 a.m. the 11th, 12th and 13th floors of the building had been evacuated. Other residents were asked to shelter in place inside the building.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

