San Jose

3 Injured in Two Separate Shootings in San Jose: Police

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose police are on the scene early Wednesday of two separate shootings, according to a 1:55 a.m. tweet from police.

The report of the first shooting came in at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Williamsburg Drive, where officers found two men who had been shot but who are expected to survive their injuries.

The second call arrived at 11:35 p.m. Officers responding to the 100 block of Gramercy Place found one man who is also expected to survive his gunshot wounds.

Police said they are investigating motives and are working to identify suspects.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Joseshootings
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us