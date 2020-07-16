coronavirus

3 Students Training at High School in Contra Costa County Contract COVID-19

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three students working out at an East Bay high school campus have contracted the coronavirus, according to school district officials.

The students from the Liberty Union High School District in eastern Contra Costa County tested positive for the virus after engaging in approved activities, the district said in a letter to families.

The students were working out under the supervision of coaches, maintaining social distance and wearing masks to and from campus, the letter said. The specific high school was not named, but the district believes the students were infected while training outside their designated workout groups.

Anyone who has been in contact with the students has been notified, the district said.

Liberty Union has suspended all summer workouts and conditioning activities, in part because of the incident but also because officials aren't sure if fall sports will take place.

Classes in the district are scheduled to start Aug. 10 with a hybrid model splitting students into two groups, one on campus and the other online.

