Bodega Bay

4 rescued after boat runs ashore in the North Bay

NBC Universal, Inc.

First responders rescued four crewmembers of a fishing boat that washed ashore near Bodega Bay Friday night. 

The boat ran around south of Salmon Creek Beach, according to Gino DeGraffenreid with the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District. 

“As always, the Sonoma Coast is extremely hazardous on occasion,” DeGraffenreid said. “And tonight was one of those occasions.” 

PG&E Feb 8

‘Like a war zone up there': Some North Bay residents endure fifth day without power

Vallejo Feb 7

Woman accused of stealing CHP cruiser connected to another car theft in Vallejo

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Rescue crews were able to get the crew safely disembarked, although the surf made it difficult to do while minimizing exposure to swells. 

DeGraffenreid added that the Coast Guard and California Highway Patrol assisted in the rescue. The Coast Guard will also make arrangements to secure the boat and make necessary environmental precautions.

This article tagged under:

Bodega Bay
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us