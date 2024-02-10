4 rescued after boat runs ashore in the North Bay

First responders rescued four crewmembers of a fishing boat that washed ashore near Bodega Bay Friday night.

The boat ran around south of Salmon Creek Beach, according to Gino DeGraffenreid with the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District.

“As always, the Sonoma Coast is extremely hazardous on occasion,” DeGraffenreid said. “And tonight was one of those occasions.”

Rescue crews were able to get the crew safely disembarked, although the surf made it difficult to do while minimizing exposure to swells.

DeGraffenreid added that the Coast Guard and California Highway Patrol assisted in the rescue. The Coast Guard will also make arrangements to secure the boat and make necessary environmental precautions.