5 People Stabbed Following Fight in Downtown Napa: Police

Napa police are looking for suspects after five people were stabbed in a fight Friday night.

According to police, the attack happened just before 11:20 p.m. on 2nd Street, between the city parking garage and the historic old courthouse.

Witnesses reported seeing several people fighting the area, Napa police said.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found blood in the street but no suspects nor victims.

The five victims later showed up at the Queen of the Valley Hospital.

Napa police said that two of the men stabbed were admitted into intensive care for their injuries. While the other three men were treated and later released.

Napa police believe the attack was possibly gang related based of the witnesses' reports of gang signs being used and what the victims have told them.

Police at this time have no suspects in custody.

Anybody with information is urged to email Detective Kyle Cadena, the lead detective in the case at kcadena@cityofnapa.org.