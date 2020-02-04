5 Workers at SJ Hospital Told to Stay Home After Exposure to Coronavirus

Five health care workers at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose have been told to stay home after they were found to have been exposed to the new coronavirus while handling a previously reported case.

"This is being done to protect the public's health and limit any potential spread of the virus," the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said in a statement Tuesday, adding that there are no new confirmed cases of the illness in the county.

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

A patient — later determined to be Santa Clara County's first confirmed coronavirus case — visited the emergency room on Jan. 28. The hospital said he was wearing a mask during his entire visit.

In a statement, the hospital said, "Upon evaluation, treatment and consultation with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, it was determined that the patient should self-isolate at home." The hospital also said the public health department directed five employees to self-isolate at home until Feb. 11.

"We treat health care providers a little bit more assertively because they're in a health care setting," Dr. Sara Cody with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said. "They would be both at an increased risk of getting infected from a patient and they would be at an increased risk from spreading infection to a patient. So we are following the CDC guidance on how to handle those situations."

According to an email from the hospital's CEO, the health department recommended five other employees who may have come in contact with the patient to continue to work but self-monitor.

Santa Clara County has had two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. The two people, a man and a woman, are both recovering at home.