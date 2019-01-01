Justin Sullivan/Getty Images File image

A 6-year-old girl in Oakland was struck by what was believed to be "celebratory gunfire" early on New Year's Day, according to police.

The girl is said to be in stable condition at the hospital, according to police.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the girl was hit by a stray bullet sometime before 2 a.m. along the 9600 block of Thermal Street, according to police. She was playing in the backyard of her residence during a family New Year's party when she was struck.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.