Police are investigating a crash that involved a Muni bus in an SUV in San Francisco Saturday.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. on Lombard and Fillmore streets in the city's Marina District.

Officials said the SUV slammed into a Muni bus so hard, it made the bus spin.

According to San Francisco fire, six people were hurt including a few pedestrians.

Police said they detained the driver of the SUV as they continue to investigate.

No other details have been released at this time.