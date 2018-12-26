SJCC Unveils Tiny Home Project for Homeless Students

The San Jose Conservations Crops and Charter School unveiled its first tiny home prototype in an effort to help its students with housing resources. The project was first created after the organization learned 30 percent of its students were experiencing homelessness.

The San Jose Conservations Crops and Charter School unveiled its first tiny home prototype in an effort to help its students with housing resources. The project was first created after the organization learned 30 percent of its students were experiencing homelessness.

“In the county, there is over 2,500 homeless youth and in the city of San Jose there are over 1,700," SJCC Board Chair Sandra Murillo said. "So that's a lot of youth that don't have a stable foundation, and I call it a foundation because that's what we need, we need the housing in order for us to be successful.”

The tiny homes project is part of a class program at SJCC. It took students six weeks to build the 16-foot prototype.

"This is the first time the students have done this," Construction Manager John Dyer said. "They're very conscientious and they take a lot of pride in their work especially as they learn to be more competent. That's very important, especially on detailed work and you can see by the workmanship."

Learn how and why the SJCC is creating housing resources by hearing their perspectives below:

John Dyer, Construction Manager at SJCC

Take a Tour of SJCC's First Tiny Home

Contractor and teacher John Dyer gives a tour of the SJCC's first completed tiny home. (Published 3 hours ago)

Briana Perry, Student at SJCC

RAW: Student Briana Perry Discusses SJCC's Tiny Home Project

SJCC student Briana Perry discusses the school's first tiny home for homeless students. (Published 3 hours ago)

Sandra Murillo, Board Chair at SJCC

RAW: SJCC Board Chair Sandra Murillo Discusses Tiny Home Project

SJCC Board Chair Sandra Murillo discusses the school's first tiny home for homeless students. (Published 3 hours ago)

Yacanex Posada, Project Manager

RAW: Yacanex Posada Discusses Tiny Home Project