Drivers Say Distracted Driving Is a Growing Epidemic: AAA

Drivers say distracted driving is a growing problem and more dangerous than aggressive driving and drunk driving, according to a survey released Thursday by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

About 88 percent of drivers surveyed said that distracted driving is on the rise with nearly 50 percent reporting that they regularly see drivers text and drive.

The survey data are from a sample of 2,613 licensed drivers ages 16 and older who reported driving in the past 30 days, the AAA Foundation said.

AAA’s previous study showed that drivers talking on a cellphone are up to four times as likely to crash, while those who text are up to eight times as likely to be involved in a crash.



